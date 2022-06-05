Dwight A. Merriman Sells 3,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MongoDB stock opened at $273.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
