Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Position Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.