EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.27) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

EDRVF opened at $24.67 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

