Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
NASDAQ ESLT opened at $207.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $238.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.68.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
