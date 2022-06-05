Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $207.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $238.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.68.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

