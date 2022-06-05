Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.27% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

NYSE:EARN opened at $8.18 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.46%.

EARN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.