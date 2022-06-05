Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 14,770 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 34,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,767,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after buying an additional 191,215 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 70,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,607 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

VCYT opened at $17.12 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

