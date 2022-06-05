Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Renewable Energy Group’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

