Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Blucora worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.49 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $826.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

