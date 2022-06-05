Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

