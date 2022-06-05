Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,770 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,849,000 after purchasing an additional 74,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

