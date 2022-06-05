Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $631,000 Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Griffon were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.68. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.92 million. Griffon had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

