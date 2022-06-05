Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 287,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,957,000 after acquiring an additional 290,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.00. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 10,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,218,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335 and have sold 9,015 shares worth $204,043. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

