Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $617,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SiTime by 2,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 2,582.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SiTime by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $10,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $170,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total value of $36,513.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,148 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $95.65 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 115.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

