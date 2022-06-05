Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $70,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

