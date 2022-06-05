Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $571,000 Investment in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Appian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Appian by 70.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Appian by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $49.16 on Friday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $149.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 905,030 shares of company stock worth $43,227,151 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.