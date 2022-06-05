Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $599,000 Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,623,000 after buying an additional 145,702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

