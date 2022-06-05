Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Imago BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $53,506,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

IMGO opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $564.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.