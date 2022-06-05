Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 66,483 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,393 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

AEM stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.