Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter worth about $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after acquiring an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $5,330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 312,447 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

