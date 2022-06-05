Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,780 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 364,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.29. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

