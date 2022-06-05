Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,730 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 323,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $860.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

