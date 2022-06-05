Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 15,660 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Buckle were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Buckle by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Buckle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.