Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,020 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CorVel were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CorVel by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CorVel by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorVel alerts:

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $370,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 463,851 shares in the company, valued at $83,168,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $82,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,941 in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.98. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $117.50 and a 52 week high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%.

CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.