Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 21,073 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 65,877 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KNSA opened at $8.00 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. The company had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.