Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 26,830 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,830 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Green Plains by 25.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,907,000.

Several research firms have commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

