Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 27,790 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,790 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN opened at $30.98 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $984.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 75,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,912,514.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,038,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,272,462.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

