Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,530 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 593.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

STRA opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 110.09%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

