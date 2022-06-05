Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,411,000 after buying an additional 552,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,528,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,989,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after buying an additional 116,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

