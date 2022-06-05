Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RadNet were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,923. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.71. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

