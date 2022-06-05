Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,040 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kirby were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 760.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 366,766 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kirby by 3,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 319,669 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kirby by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,769,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $8,061,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.66 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,107 shares of company stock worth $510,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.