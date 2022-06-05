EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of EPR Properties worth $54,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

NYSE EPR opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 218.54%.

EPR Properties Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.