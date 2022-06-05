Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

