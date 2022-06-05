Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Down to $42.42

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.42, but opened at $40.84. Everbridge shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

