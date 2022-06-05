Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Down 5.4%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.46. Approximately 6,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,259,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 284,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after buying an additional 109,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

