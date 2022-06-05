Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down to $23.36

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $22.41. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 9,327 shares trading hands.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 560.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,277,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 558.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 385,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 124,894 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

