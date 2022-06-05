Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,470 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 780.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSS opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

