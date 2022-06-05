Financial Contrast: Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) versus Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mapletree Logistics Trust and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Life Storage 0 3 6 0 2.67

Life Storage has a consensus price target of $146.11, suggesting a potential upside of 25.01%. Given Life Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Life Storage 32.60% 8.71% 4.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Life Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Life Storage $788.57 million 12.50 $249.32 million $3.41 34.28

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Life Storage beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust (Get Rating)

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

