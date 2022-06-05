Financial Survey: Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) & Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Draganfly and Lilium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33

Lilium has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 283.16%. Given Lilium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than Draganfly.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and Lilium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 25.81 -$12.93 million $0.85 1.26 Lilium $60,000.00 13,550.80 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

Draganfly has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly 254.51% -76.63% -41.35% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lilium beats Draganfly on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Lilium (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

