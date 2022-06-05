First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after buying an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after buying an additional 550,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after buying an additional 507,772 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 488,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 439,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.59 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

