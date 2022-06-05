Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $43.65

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.65, but opened at $41.89. Fiverr International shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FVRR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.