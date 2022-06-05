Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 500.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,556 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Flywire worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $19.47 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,218.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,700 shares of company stock worth $8,403,314 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

