Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Down to $86.25

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.25, but opened at $83.00. Fox Factory shares last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

