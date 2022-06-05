Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $148,663. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

