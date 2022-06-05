GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 2,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,816,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

