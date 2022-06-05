GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 2,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,816,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.