Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,347 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of FirstCash worth $52,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.