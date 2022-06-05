Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,508 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Otter Tail worth $55,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 32.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 32,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.50. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Otter Tail Profile (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.