Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,814 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $53,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KW opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.