Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,747 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,747 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Hexcel worth $54,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hexcel by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after acquiring an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hexcel by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.69 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

