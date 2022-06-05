Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,587 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,587 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of CarGurus worth $53,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,141,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the period.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

CARG stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

