Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 61,451 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Rambus worth $56,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Rambus by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $11,026,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.